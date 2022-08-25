Police searching for carjacker after chase on East Washington

Police are searching for a suspect who stole a truck at gunpoint Wednesday before leading police on a chase down East Washington Avenue that resulted in three crashes.

Two people reported a masked man armed with a long gun stole their Dodge Ram pickup on the northeast side of Sun Prairie around 8:30 p.m., according to Sun Prairie police.

Police later spotted the vehicle heading towards Madison on Highway 151 but were unable to stop it.

The truck then drove over spikes set out by Madison police but continued towards Downtown, causing two separate crashes with other motorists. The truck came to rest after crashing a third time and the suspect fled on foot.

Sun Prairie police say the truck and gun were recovered but they have not located the suspect, who they say had a thin build and was dressed in black.