Police searching for 16-year-old runaway girl

The Madison Police Department is looking for help in finding Quianna Krenin, 16, who ran away a week ago.

Krenin was last seen on July 22 at an apartment along the 400 block of Algoma Street on Madison's East Side.

Krenin is five-foot-seven, weighs 125 pounds and has long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the Los Angeles Lakers logo. She also may be wearing rectangle-shaped glasses, police said.

Police added Krenin could be in the Milwaukee area.

Anyone with information on Krenin should call their local police department.