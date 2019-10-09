Madison police are seeking the driver who crashed a stolen SUV last Friday afternoon after a 14-year-old passenger who was caught fleeing the scene wouldn’t identify him.
The SUV that was stolen in Waunakee went off Schroeder Road at Struck Street on the Southwest Side and into trash cans, signs, and fences about 4 p.m. Friday, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain reported.
The driver was described as an adult male in his late teens or early 20s, and he had two female passengers. One was caught after the trio fled on foot, but the 14-year-old Madison girl told police she didn’t know the SUV was stolen and declined to identify the driver, DeSpain said.
The girl was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on a tentative charge of operating a vehicle without owner's consent - party to a crime, DeSpain said.