Police say a Monday night shooting in Sun Prairie that injured a man wasn't random.
Officers responded to calls of a shooting on the 500 block of Athletic Way at about 9:15 p.m., said Sun Prairie police Lt. Jamie Peterson. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
Peterson didn't provide the victim's condition Tuesday but said he was taken to a local hospital and was stable.
Police believe the shooting wasn't random, Peterson said. It's unclear why the victim was targeted.
Peterson said police believe three masked men were involved in the incident. The suspects fled the scene.