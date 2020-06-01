Madison police report two weekend robberies

Madison Police are reporting a pair of robberies in the central city over the weekend, both involving men who claimed to be armed.
On Friday at around 8:15 p.m., a man made off with cash from the Pinkus McBride Market at 301. N. Hamilton St.
Police describe the suspect as white, about 5-foot-8-inches tall and of medium build. He was reportedly wearing a black bandana over his face and a black hoodie and black sweatpants.
And just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, a man in the Cork 'n Bottle liquor store, 855 E. Johnson St., threatened to harm an employee before fleeing with cash. He was described as white, in his mid-20s, and about 5-foot-6-inches tall with a thin build.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.