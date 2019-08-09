Four vehicles were stolen and another was nearly stolen in just a few hours overnight Wednesday into Thursday in Rock County and they all had two things in common: they were unlocked and the keys were inside.
About the only thing the vehicles lacked in regard to attracting thieves was a sign attached stating, “Steal me!”
The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it “encourages everyone to remove all valuables from within their vehicle and then lock their vehicle. Vehicle keys should never be left in the parked vehicle.”
According to the release:
At 5:57 a.m., deputies responded to the 1200 block of West Bullard Road in the town of Porter for a reported motor vehicle theft. The victim reported that sometime between 10 p.m. on Wednesday to 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, his white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen from his driveway.
The victim was able to track the vehicle via OnStar GPS, notified the Sheriff’s Office and deputies located the vehicle in the area of West Gibbs Lake Road and North Wilder Road and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed southbound and was
found abandoned on South Dickey Road near West Lang Road in the town of Spring Valley.
Deputies set up a perimeter and a K-9 unit was used, but the suspect or suspects were not located and authorities believe they were picked up and driven out of the area.
A little after 7 a.m., a second vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway in the 5600 block of North Tuttle Road. The victim reported that between 9 p.m. Wednesday and midnight Thursday, the white 2010 Nissan Maxima was stolen. The vehicle has not been recovered.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m., a third vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway in the 10000 block of West Wheeler Road. The victim reported that the block 2019 Ford F150 STX pickup truck was stolen sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle has not been recovered.
A little after 8 a.m., a fourth vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway in the 7000 block of North Eagle Road. The victim said the blue 2000 Chevrolet Silverado C1500 pickup truck was stolen between 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle has not been recovered.
And minutes later, an attempted theft of a fifth motor vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of North Coon Island Road. The suspect or suspects attempted to drive over a railroad tie that is located on the property, but became stuck and left the vehicle in gear and running on the property.
Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to call Rock County Communications Non-Emergency at 608-757-2244, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636, or Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
