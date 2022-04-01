Police responding to emergency on Walnut Street in Oregon, public asked to avoid area

The village of Oregon Police Department is asking residents to avoid the 200 block of Walnut Street and the surrounding area in Oregon as officers respond to an ongoing incident.
The Police Department did not specify the nature of the emergency. There will be a police presence in the area for an "unknown period of time," the department said at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The Dane County 911 Center said the call came in around 5:05 p.m.
Worst blizzard ever: Remembering the 'Big Snow' of 1881
Snow bank in Sheboygan
Several people stand on a large snow bank on 8th Street in Sheboygan, looking north, on March 4, 1881, after the big snowstorm. Signs hanging over the sidewalk attached to the brick buildings read: "Paint, Oil & Glass," and "American Express, Custom House, Telegraph Office."
Wisconsin Historical Society image 39132
Just enough room
Three men stand in front of a locomotive with a snow thrower attached to the front of the engine. The snow trough is barely wider than the train but equally as tall. The photo -- from the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railway Co. collection -- was likely taken during the big snowstorm of 1881.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 113733
Massive drifts in Sheboygan
The view March 4, 1881, from the corner of 7th Street in Sheboygan after the "big snow."
Wisconsin Historical Society image 39133
Scene in Whitewater
The scene in Whitewater after a massive snowstorm hit Wisconsin between Feb. 27 and March 3. According to the Whitewater Register newspaper, "Nothing like it was ever seen before in Wisconsin...". The photo was probably taken from the second story of the Bowers Opera House.
Julie Belschner
After "the big snow"
The scene in downtown Sheboygan on March 4, 1881.
Wisonsin Historical Society image 39134
Buried railroad tracks
Men work to dig out train tracks in Racine after the big snowstorm in March 1881.
Wisconsin Historical Society 113701
Digging by hand
Another view of men digging out the railroad tracks by hand in Racine County in March 1881.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 113708
10 to 12 feet high
A stereograph of snow-covered 8th Street in Sheboygan. The back of the photo said the average height of the snow was 10 to 12 feet.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 142154
Posing among the banks
A stereograph of people posing among snow banks in Sheboygan on March 4, 1881.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 142155
Headline from the March 4, 1881, State Journal
A headline on the front page of the State Journal on March 4, 1881, calls attention to the storm and the problems it brought statewide.
State Journal front page March 4, 1881
