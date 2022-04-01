 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police responding to emergency on Walnut Street in Oregon, public asked to avoid area

Oregon police
Oregon Police Department

The village of Oregon Police Department is asking residents to avoid the 200 block of Walnut Street and the surrounding area in Oregon as officers respond to an ongoing incident. 

The Police Department did not specify the nature of the emergency. There will be a police presence in the area for an "unknown period of time," the department said at 6:30 p.m. Friday.  

The Dane County 911 Center said the call came in around 5:05 p.m. 

