Police respond to shots fired on the South Side, authorities say

Madison police responded to several calls about gunshots on the South Side Saturday evening.

Officers found roughly 7 spent shell casings in the area of Taft Street and Baird Street after receiving calls about gunshots at around 9:45 p.m., Madison police spokesman Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

There was no property damage or victims found but witnesses recalled seeing a dark gray or light blue sedan speeding out of the area, Hartman said.

