Police respond to shots fired on the South Side, authorities say
Police lights with wording, generic file photo

Madison police responded to several calls about gunshots on the South Side Saturday evening. 

Officers found roughly 7 spent shell casings in the area of Taft Street and Baird Street after receiving calls about gunshots at around 9:45 p.m., Madison police spokesman Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement. 

There was no property damage or victims found but witnesses recalled seeing a dark gray or light blue sedan speeding out of the area, Hartman said. 

