Police respond to shots fired on the South Side, authorities say

Madison police responded to several calls about gunshots on the South Side Saturday evening.
Officers found roughly 7 spent shell casings in the area of Taft Street and Baird Street after receiving calls about gunshots at around 9:45 p.m., Madison police spokesman Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
Support Local Journalism
There was no property damage or victims found but witnesses recalled seeing a dark gray or light blue sedan speeding out of the area, Hartman said.
Terrorist plot to kidnap Michigan governor to 'stand trial' in Wisconsin tops recent notable crime news
Would-be kidnappers of Michigan governor trained in Cambria, planned 'trial' in Wisconsin
First COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Wisconsin prison system
Update: Another Wisconsin prison has massive COVID-19 outbreak; more than 300 cases reported
Feds charge man with attempted arson in City-County Building fire
Man shot on Southeast Side as Madison, Janesville police respond to 3 gunfire incidents
2 men deemed competent to stand trial in separate homicides
Child dies after driver loses control, causes head-on crash in Rock County, authorities say
Man shot multiple times in targeted shooting at Stoughton bar, police say
Man arrested for 2nd alleged State Street assault within a week, Madison police say
Chicago woman gets 6 months prison for renting Madison apartments with false names, Social Security numbers
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.