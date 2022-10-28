 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MADISON SCHOOLS

Police respond to fight at Madison West High School

Police were called to a fight involving seven students outside Madison West High School over lunch Thursday, Madison School District officials said.

Principal Dan Kigeya said “staff responded to the incident quickly, and due to the large number of students involved, requested support from the City of Madison Police Department.”

Students reported afterward that a weapon might have been involved, but a search of the area with a police dog didn’t turn up one.

CampHERO Founder and Incident Commander Jen Román and camp participant Izzy Jackson share their experiences with CampHERO, a partnership between Madison Area Technical College and Wisconsin Badgerland Girl Scouts, at the college's Protective Services Campus in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. CampHERO strives to give girls kindergarten through high school hands-on experience in the protective services.

Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said two police squad cars responded to the altercation but no citations were issued. Kigeya, who is in his first year at West, said in his email that “we are working with the students involved and have been in contact with their families” and will “determine consequences following the district’s Behavior Education Plan and identify any restorative options.”

Madison police had not responded to an email seeking information about the incident.

Large fights and other incidents requiring police at some of the district’s four main high schools marred the first fully in-person school year in 2021-22 after the COVID-19 pandemic mostly closed schools to in-person learning for about a year before that. While the district is not quick to share information with the larger community about behavior issues in the schools, there appear to have been fewer of those problems this school year.

The School Board in June 2020 voted to remove police officers, known as school resource officers, from the high schools in response to the nationwide uproar and racial-justice activism following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes has proposed as part of his department’s budget next year to assign a police officer to the neighborhoods around each of the four main high schools.

