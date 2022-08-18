Police report two gun-related incidents early Thursday morning

Madison police responded to two gun-related incidents early Thursday morning, including one that resulted in a known injury.

At 1 a.m. officers located a man with a gunshot wound near the 700 block of East Main Street after police received calls about a gunshot in the area. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"No suspects have been located at this time and this is believed to be a targeted incident with no ongoing threat to the public," Sgt. Bryan Dyer said in a statement. An investigation is ongoing.

In the second incident, Madison police were called to the intersection of North Wickham Court and Tottenham Road on the Southwest Side at 1:30 a.m. for a weapons violation. Several shell casings were located but officers found no signs of property damage or injuries, Dyer said.