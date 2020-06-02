Police report two earlier arrests connected to violence in Downtown Madison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison police on Monday reported the arrests of two armed men connected with protests that devolved into looting and other violence in the Downtown over the weekend.

At about 11 p.m. Sunday, special event team officers saw Kyle C. Quade, 28, of Janesville, tucking a loaded handgun into the back of his pants in the 200 block of West Gilman Street, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. Quade reportedly told officers he was on the way to the State Street protests and was bringing his .45-caliber weapon for protection. Quade, a convicted felon, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation, police said.

Nearly three hours later, the police team was trying to stop looters from shattering glass at the restaurant Teddywedgers, 101 State St., and Tobacco Mart, 103 State St.

The group fled, but one, Jeremy C. Bronas, 22, of Oxford, was captured in a nearby parking ramp with the help of Beaver Dam Police officers, police said.

During the arrest, a loaded Glock pistol reportedly fell from Bronas' holster, and Bronas had eight fisherman-style, North Face-brand hats in his backpack, all with price tags still attached.