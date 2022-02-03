Police report ‘officer-involved critical incident’ during investigation on Far East Side Thursday morning

There was an “officer-involved critical incident” during an investigation on the Far East Side Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. near the intersection of American Parkway and Eastpark Boulevard, and was ongoing about 9:15 a.m., police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Madison police officers were assisting Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation agents with an investigation when the critical incident happened, Fryer said.

No Madison officers were injured during the incident, Fryer said.

No further details were available.

This story will be updated.

