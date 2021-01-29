Police release video, suspect pictures in East Side shooting that locked down 4 schools a year ago

Madison police on Friday released video and pictures in a targeted shooting a year ago on the East Side that locked down four schools.

A parent and a child were injured in the shooting shortly before 7 a.m. Jan. 29, 2020 near the intersection of North Lawn Avenue and Dahle Street. Detectives determined the shooter exited the passenger seat of a car and fired numerous shots into the victims’ car, which had stopped at the intersection.

Police on Friday released this video of the shooting:

And police released pictures of a suspect vehicle and suspects in the shooting that are attached to this story.

Some students witnessed the shooting and as a precaution, the schools connected with the involved students — East and La Follette high schools, Sennett Middle School and Nuestro Mundo Community School — were put under a lockdown, preventing anyone from entering or exiting until police determined later that there was not a threat to any of the schools.

On Friday, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in an update on the shooting that it is presumed that the gunman followed the vehicle containing the parent and two children from their residence in the Kennedy Heights apartments.