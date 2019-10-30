Madison police have released surveillance photos of two men involved in a fight -- one armed with a handgun -- on Oct. 22 at West Towne Mall in which a bystander was used as a human shield.
No shots were fired or injuries reported.
The images show one of the men grabbing a bystander in the vestibule of the mall and then spinning the bystander around to put him between another man who was pursuing him with a gun.
In another image, the man with the gun can be seen pointing the weapon at the head of the first man after the bystander was able to break free and leave.
The men fled the area in separate vehicles before officers arrived about 3:45 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
Police released a photo of one of the vehicles, a red SUV believed to be a Mitsubishi Outlander.
Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
