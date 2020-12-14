Police release image of thief who stole 75-year-old woman's car as she made food pantry donation

Madison police have released a surveillance video image of a thief who stole a 75-year-old woman's car last month as she walked into a food pantry to make a donation.
Not having a car is creating a real hardship for the woman and her husband, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a report.
Anyone recognizing the person in the accompanying photo is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
The woman left her 2014 Toyota Camry unlocked and running in the street in front of the food pantry on the 1400 block of Prairie Road at around 10:25 a.m. on the day before Thanksgiving. She was gone for about a minute to make a donation, which was the time it took for the suspect to drive off with her car. Her purse was in the front passenger seat and also stolen, DeSpain said.
The woman told police she last saw her car traveling northbound on Prairie Road before calling her husband for a ride home.
