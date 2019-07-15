A Reedsburg man who was found slumped over the wheel of his car in a ditch faces his sixth operating while intoxicated offense, authorities reported.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday it received a report of a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am parked in the ditch off Highway EF near Highway 33 in the town of Randolph, with an unresponsive man slumped over the wheel.
Authorities said the driver — Anthony Lee Engle, 34, of Reedsburg — did eventually wake up and began conversing with EMS and Sheriff’s Office personnel.
After determining he was medically stable, Engle was taken to the Columbia County Jail and tentatively charged with operating while under the influence sixth offense, operating after revocation, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and held on a probation violation, the release states.