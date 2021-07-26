Police recover 2 cars using GPS following theft on Near West Side

Madison police were able to locate two cars that were stolen from a residence on the city's Near West Side using vehicle GPS.

Police officers responded to reports of a burglary in the 4200 block of Manitou Way at 5 a.m. Friday, where they discovered two cars had been stolen. The residence where the vehicles were parked had also been entered by the thieves, and a purse with keys was missing, Madison police spokesperson Nicole Schmitgen said in a statement.

Both vehicles were later recovered by police within three miles from the residence, with the help of the stolen vehicle's GPS, Schmitgen said.

No suspects were apprehended in connection to the burglary Schmitgen said.

