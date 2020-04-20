Police recommend OWI homicide charge against Madison man who allegedly killed friend in crash with lights off

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police are recommending an OWI homicide charge against a Madison man who allegedly killed his friend in a crash into a parked semi while speeding with his lights off.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

A police crash investigator also recommends the Dane County District Attorney’s Office charge Donovan Luz-Torres, 19, with knowingly operating without a valid license-causing death, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement Monday morning.

Luz remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, DeSpain said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed in the crash as Justin D. Wixom, 18, of Fitchburg.

Preliminary results of the autopsy confirmed that Wixom’s death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash, and additional testing is underway, the office said.

Police said the crash into a parked semi happened just after midnight Sunday in the 4800 block of Hayes Road. The passenger died at the scene.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.