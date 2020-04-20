Police recommend OWI homicide charge against Madison man who allegedly killed friend in crash with lights off

Madison police are recommending an OWI homicide charge against a Madison man who allegedly killed his friend in a crash into a parked semi while speeding with his lights off.
A police crash investigator also recommends the Dane County District Attorney’s Office charge Donovan Luz-Torres, 19, with knowingly operating without a valid license-causing death, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement Monday morning.
Luz remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, DeSpain said.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed in the crash as Justin D. Wixom, 18, of Fitchburg.
Preliminary results of the autopsy confirmed that Wixom’s death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash, and additional testing is underway, the office said.
Police said the crash into a parked semi happened just after midnight Sunday in the 4800 block of Hayes Road. The passenger died at the scene.
