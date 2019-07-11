Fitchburg Police squad car tight crop 2-11-19
Three 14-year-old boys were arrested early Thursday morning after being chased by police while in a stolen car, the car losing a tire during the pursuit.

The chase started at about 2:40 a.m. when a Fitchburg police officer saw the stolen car in the frontage road along Verona Road near Atticus Way, Fitchburg police said.

"The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled," said Sgt. Nick Clemens. "A town of Madison officer saw the vehicle and successfully deployed a tire deflation device."

A State Patrol trooper in the area found the car once again, this time on the Beltline.

"One of the front tires came off the rim as the vehicle continued to flee," Clemens said. "The vehicle came to a stop under the Beltline on Park Street, with all three occupants fleeing on foot."

A police dog from the Dane County Sheriff's Office was brought to the scene and found one of the boys who was a passenger in the car, while the driver and other passenger were arrested following a short foot chase.

The driver was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, arrested on tentative charges that include auto theft, eluding and resisting, while the passengers also were taken to juvenile lockup on tentative charges of auto theft and resisting.

