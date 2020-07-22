Police, prosecutors saying little about suspect in racially tinged hit-and-run case

On Wednesday, police denied a second request, saying that while the department's case had gone to the DA's office, "investigators assigned to the case have stated it is an open and active investigation," according to records custodian Julie Laundrie.

"Although the investigation into the instant allegations may be complete, in cases such as these, the MPD continues to monitor the situation and conduct additional enforcement/investigative activity as warranted," Laundrie said in an email. "Providing copies of these reports during this period of monitoring could compromise the effectiveness of these activities."

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain did not immediately respond to a request for any further comment on the case.

In addition to alleging Carter was the victim of a hate crime, some local activists also criticized the police department's response to the incident as slow or overly aggressive.

Video from city-owned cameras in the area shows that after Carter was hit, police briefly deployed pepper spray as a crowd of people milled about and at least one person moved aggressively toward an officer. Police said they used the spray to try to clear the area so emergency responders could attend to Carter.