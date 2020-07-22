Police, prosecutors saying little about suspect in racially tinged hit-and-run case

More than a month after a pickup truck was driven into a mostly Black crowd in Downtown Madison, causing serious injuries to one woman, the Dane County District Attorney's office has yet to file formal charges against the white driver arrested in the case, which some in the community are calling a hate crime.
Brendan J. O'Neil, 26, of Sun Prairie, was arrested on a tentative misdemeanor charge of hit and run causing injury four days after the June 21 incident at around 2:30 a.m. at Francis Street and University Avenue. Bystander video of the incident showed him hitting a 24-year-old black woman later identified as Alize Carter. Carter later told WMTV-TV in Madison that she suffered a concussion and broken bones and damaged ligaments in her hands.
O'Neil was booked into the Dane County Jail at 10:08 p.m. June 25, posted $350 bond and was released at 11:04 p.m., according to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne got the Madison police report in the case on July 13, according to his office and police, but as of Wednesday afternoon Ozanne's office had not filed formal charges against O'Neil, and Ozanne was not responding to requests for comment about when a charging decision could be made. On June 29, citing the ongoing investigation, Madison police denied a request under the state's public records law for video and other reports in the case.
On Wednesday, police denied a second request, saying that while the department's case had gone to the DA's office, "investigators assigned to the case have stated it is an open and active investigation," according to records custodian Julie Laundrie.
"Although the investigation into the instant allegations may be complete, in cases such as these, the MPD continues to monitor the situation and conduct additional enforcement/investigative activity as warranted," Laundrie said in an email. "Providing copies of these reports during this period of monitoring could compromise the effectiveness of these activities."
Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain did not immediately respond to a request for any further comment on the case.
In addition to alleging Carter was the victim of a hate crime, some local activists also criticized the police department's response to the incident as slow or overly aggressive.
Video from city-owned cameras in the area shows that after Carter was hit, police briefly deployed pepper spray as a crowd of people milled about and at least one person moved aggressively toward an officer. Police said they used the spray to try to clear the area so emergency responders could attend to Carter.
It took two and a half minutes after the woman was hit for police to arrive, and an ambulance arrived about six minutes after that, according to the footage. Throughout the video, a mostly African American crowd of between 100 and 150 people can be seen milling around police and the victim, and in the street.
Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said the day after the incident that he'd heard reports that just prior to the truck driving into the crowd, people were threatening the driver. He said police did not release video of the truck striking the woman because the investigation was ongoing.
