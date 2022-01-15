Police: Pedestrian killed by train at Waukesha intersection

ASSOCIATED PRESS
MILWAUKEE — Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning by a Wisconsin & Southern Railroad train in Waukesha.
The Journal Sentinel reports Waukesha police received calls from citizens and the Canadian National Railroad Company around 10:55 a.m. reporting the incident.
Lt. Chad Pergande said the man was “beyond help” when first responders arrived.
The death is being investigated and authorities are waiting to release the name of the man until his next of kin are notified.
In October 2019, a woman was struck and killed by a Canadian National train at the same intersection. Waukesha police later concluded that incident was a suicide.
