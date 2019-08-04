Shooting on Cass and ninth

First responders rush a shooting victim into an ambulance Saturday in La Crosse.

 ALEX VANDENHOUTEN, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE

LA CROSSE (AP) — A La Crosse police officer was shot while responding to a disturbance but survived thanks to his bulletproof vest.

The suspect in the Saturday afternoon shooting also was shot and was being treated at a hospital.

Police were called to an apparent domestic disturbance around 3:15 p.m.

Ninth Street shooting

Officers surround a house at 317 S. Ninth St. after an officer and suspect were shot there Saturday afternoon.

One officer was shot soon after he arrived. La Crosse Police Capt. Jason Melby says the officer was treated at a hospital and released. The officer's name was not released.

The La Crosse Tribune reports the 34-year-old suspect has a record of recent arrests.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Police officers respond to shooting

Police officers respond to a shooting Saturday on Ninth Street in La Crosse. An officer and a suspect were shot. The officer, who was wearing a bullet-resistant vest, was treated and released from the hospital.

