A Madison teen who called 911 to get a ride home was eventually arrested after he wouldn't stop calling.

The teen was given a free ride to the Dane County Jail facing a tentative charge of unlawful use of an emergency telephone number, Madison police said.

The unidentified teen had called 911 several times right after midnight Sunday morning, trying to get a ride home from police.

"Officers met the teen on South Segoe Road, to make sure he was OK and to see if they could help him," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He was uncooperative, refusing to provide his name, age, address or any other information."

An officer told the teen the MPD is not a taxi service and he shouldn't be using 911 to make non-emergency calls.

"As soon as the officer pulled away, the teen was calling 911 again," DeSpain said. "He ultimately was given a ride to jail."

