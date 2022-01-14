Police monitor candidate backed out amid old workplace harassment, licensing violations

The decisions from the state Department of Workforce Development’s Equal Rights Division and the former Department of Regulation and Licensing date back to 2007 and 2005, respectively, and were shared with Madison’s Human Resources Department by a member of the public. The Wisconsin State Journal obtained them through a public records request.

DWD found that Bishop had begun a relationship with a woman in 1998, then offered her a job at his former security company, APA of Madison, where she initially worked for free with the understanding that she would be given a stake in the company. Bishop fired her in 2003 after she continued to have a romantic relationship with another man while she was involved with Bishop.

Among the agency’s findings were that Bishop made threats against the woman when she refused his sexual advances, told her she was his “slave for life” and made clear that if she wasn’t involved in a relationship with him, she would suffer professionally.

The agency did not substantiate the woman’s sexual harassment claim against Bishop but did find he violated state law by firing her because of her sex. Bishop did not attend the hearing in 2006 when the allegations were considered. DWD ordered him to pay the woman about $146,000 in lost wages.