Police: Milwaukee officer fatally shot man who wouldn't drop gun after firing shots

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer fatally shot a 49-year-old man on Sunday who was armed with a gun, fired shots and refused multiple commands to drop the weapon, police said Monday.

According to police, officers were called to a report of shots fired on the 2700 block of South 29th Street. Officers heard shots when they arrived and found the man with a gun on the front porch. He then went to the rear porch and continued firing shots.

Police say an officer fatally shot the man after he refused several verbal commands to drop his gun.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard. The officer's name hasn't been released but police say he is 47 years old and has more than six years of service.

The shooting is being investigated by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team and the Waukesha Police Department is leading the investigation.

There were no other injuries reported. Names of the man shot and the officer had not been released by late Monday afternoon.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said Monday that he has been briefed on the shooting multiple times.