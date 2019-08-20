State Patrol squad, generic file photo
Wisconsin State Patrol

A Milton man was killed Tuesday morning when his pickup truck rear-ended another pickup that had rear-ended a semi and become disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Janesville, the State Patrol reported.

The crashed happened about 5 a.m. near mile marker 177 and kept the southbound lanes closed until shortly after 9 a.m., according to a State Patrol news release.

The incident started when a 2017 Ford F350 pickup rear-ended a 2016 Freightliner semi and continued driving until it became disabled in the left lane. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado then rear-ended the Ford, blocking both southbound lanes and one northbound lane for a time due to debris.

The 23-year-old Milton man who was driving the Silverado was killed in the crash. The 34-year-old Madison man who was driving the Ford received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Janesville hospital. The 38-year-old Sun Prairie man who was driving the semi was not injured.

Names are not being released, pending notification of family.

Enforcement action is pending, the State Patrol said.

