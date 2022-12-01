Police: Man suspected in State Street shooting threatened to 'kill' week before attack

A day before he allegedly shot a 29-year-old man on State Street, Lamar A. Jefferson was released from jail on a disorderly conduct ticket related to threats he made before Thanksgiving to "kill" an unnamed person who had recently attacked him.

Jefferson, 40, was still being sought Thursday in connection with the shooting in the 100 block of State Street on Tuesday afternoon. Police believe he has connections to the Milwaukee area.

On Monday, Jefferson was released from the Dane County Jail without bail by court commissioner Jason Hanson after the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to a county disorderly conduct citation filed earlier that day, according to online state court records. Jefferson refused to attend the hearing.

The probable cause statement in the case says that on Nov. 22, a Madison police officer was on patrol near the intersection of West Washington Avenue and Carroll Street — or about a block away from the scene of the shooting Tuesday — when Jefferson came up to the officer's squad car "and seemed to be very angry."

"Lamar yelled that someone punched him and he knew who did it," the probable cause statement says, but he refused to say who the person was.

Jefferson said "Imm kill them," according to the statement, and grew more aggressive with the officer as the interaction continued, eventually ripping off a necklace and his clothes.

He "kept stating that he was going to find and kill who attacked him" and "he was a gang member and has access to guns," the statement says.

"Lamar stated that police would know that he is the one who killed the people because Lamar knew who these people were and stated he would kill him," according to the probable cause statement, which also notes that after being arrested, Jefferson threatened to kill police as well.

Neither Jefferson nor the man he shot, who is expected to survive, have known addresses, police said Wednesday — often a sign of homelessness.

Jefferson's address is listed in court records as 4006 Nakoosa Trail on Madison's Far East Side, a day shelter for homeless people with mental illness that also includes a number of single-occupancy units.

Jefferson's criminal record in Wisconsin stretches back to 2002, when he was convicted in Milwaukee County of felony cocaine dealing. He also has felony convictions in Milwaukee County from 2003, 2014, 2015 and 2020 for possession of cocaine, battery to an emergency rescue worker, being a felon in possession of a firearm and assault by prisoners.

State Journal reporter Ed Treleven contributed to this report.