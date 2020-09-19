 Skip to main content
Police: man set fire to homeless peoples' tent; fire damaged park shelter
Police: man set fire to homeless peoples' tent; fire damaged park shelter

Madison police arrested a 49-year-old man Friday after he allegedly set fire to three peoples’ tent and damaged a shelter in a downtown park.

According to police, two 36-year-old women and a 31-year-old man experiencing homelessness set up a tent they had just received Friday morning next to the James Madison Park shelter on East Gorham Street.

Kerry Meighan arrived in the park and sat on a nearby bench while the three set up the tent and arranged their belongings, police said. The three left around noon, and shortly before 1 p.m. Meighan was seen walking over to the tent and leaning in for a few seconds. He then went into the restroom, returned briefly to the tent and walked away, according to the police report.

Less than a minute after he walked away the tent went up in flames, which also started the park shelter on fire, causing “significant damage.”

Police arrested Meighan on suspicion of arson and warrants from two La Crosse County cases where he was previously charged with misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse and disorderly conduct.

Meighan was being held in the Dane County Jail Saturday pending a court hearing.

Kerry Meighan

Meighan

 DANE COUNTY JAIL
