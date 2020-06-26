Police: Man arrested in Downtown hit-and-run activist group called 'hate crime'

On Monday, as word of the incident circulated online and some questioned the police’s response, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released a statement asking police “to release any video of the incident, and to share a timeline of events.”

“I fully support hate crime charges when they are warranted,” she said. “My thoughts are with the victim and their family, as well as my wishes for a speedy recovery.”

Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said one officer used pepper spray on one person after that person made physical contact with another officer. Throughout the incident — which comes amid local and national protests against what demonstrators see as police brutality and systemic racism — Wahl said many in the crowd refused to give police room and lobbed verbal abuse at officers.

“It was a remarkably difficult situation,” he said. “The officers did a good job of being able to de-escalate and engage people in the crowd.”

He said he’s heard reports that just prior to the truck driving into the crowd, people were threatening the driver, although the investigation is not completed. He said police did not release video of the truck striking the woman because the investigation is ongoing.