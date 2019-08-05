A Madison woman was killed in a crash in Rock County on Saturday night allegedly caused by an Edgerton man who was driving while intoxicated, authorities reported.
The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday on Highway 213 at Highway 59 in the town of Magnolia, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release.
Investigators reported that a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Daniel B. Good, 41, was traveling eastbound on W Highway 59 and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with N Highway 213. The Silverado struck a Dodge Journey that was northbound on 213.
The 59-year-old woman who was driving the Dodge was killed in a the crash and a 53-year-old woman passenger suffered multiple injuries, the release states. The names were not released.
Good was arrested for alleged homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, fourth offense OWI, and failure to stop for a stop sign.