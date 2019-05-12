A 51-year-old man was awoken in his Madison apartment early Sunday to three men knocking at his door, one with a gun.
When officers arrived at the North Hamilton Street apartment around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, the three assailants had already fled the scene, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog.
After the victim opened his door to the knocking, one of the assailants held a handgun to the victim's stomach and directed him to another unit in the apartment complex.
The victim knocked on his neighbor's door, who answered. When the three assailants saw that resident, they all fled.
The Madison Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.