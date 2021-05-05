 Skip to main content
Police: Madison man arrested in UW campus area sexual assault after similar victims come forward
A Madison man was arrested Tuesday in a UW campus area sexual assault early Sunday morning after similar victims came forward, and the man now is accused in three incidents, Madison police reported.

A 20-year-old woman was walking on University Avenue near Mills Street about 12:50 a.m. Sunday when a man followed her, reached up her dress and assaulted her, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a report.

The woman screamed and ran, and police were called to the area, with K-9 units, but a suspect was not found, Gibson said.

But publicity regarding the incident prompted other woman who had experienced similar assaults to contact Madison police, who were able to identify Mehredad Zareh Bannad Kouki, 30, as the suspect in two additional incidents, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.

Zareh Bannad Kouki was arrested Tuesday in Downtown Madison on tentative charges of disorderly conduct and lewd and lascivious behavior in one of these incidents, and fourth-degree sexual assault in the other, Malloy said.

Zareh Bannad Kouki also was identified as the suspect in the Sunday assault and tentatively charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct, and lewd and lascivious behavior for it, Malloy said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com.

