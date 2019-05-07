A Madison man has been arrested for allegedly driving while impaired after he crashed his car Sunday morning with two children in the car, authorities reported.
Seth Collins, 34, was tentatively charged with a fourth offense operating while impaired offense with the added violation of having passengers under 16 years old in the vehicle, Madison police said.
Collins told police he fell asleep while driving.
The rollover crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday on Junction Road at Harbour Town Road on the city's Far West Side.
"When the car came to a rest, the man and the children ran from the scene, but were quickly located by officers," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Nobody was seriously injured.