Police looking to identify suspect in McDonald's robbery in Monona
McDonald's robbery suspect

Monona police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a McDonald's.

 MONONA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monona police are looking to identify a suspect who robbed a McDonald's in the city Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of the robbery at the McDonald's, 2501 W. Broadway, Saturday after a man entered the restaurant and took an undisclosed amount of money, interim Monona Police Chief Sara Deuman said. 

Monona police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who is described as a middle-aged man, heavy set and bald with gray facial hair. He was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, gray cargo pants and black and white athletic shoes. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has related information is asked to contact Monona police at 608-222-0463, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or text "MONONA" followed by the information to TIP411 (847411.)

