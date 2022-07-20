Police looking to ID man suspected of injuring another during abortion protest in Madison

Madison police are looking for a suspect who is believed to have purposely tripped another man during a protest last month over abortion rights, causing the victim to break two bones.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on June 24 on the Capitol Square, at West Main and South Carroll Streets, police said. More than 1,000 people had gathered to protest the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.



The 26-year-old man who was tripped was in Madison documenting the protest around the Wisconsin State Capitol when the incident happened, police said. He was able to capture video of the suspect and turned the images over to police.

Police said anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip online at p3tips.com