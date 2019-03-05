SEYMOUR — Police in this northeastern Wisconsin community are asking the public to be on the lookout for an endangered runaway teen girl, according to media reports.
Halie Marie Fish, 17, was last seen on Friday at her Seymour residence, Seymour police said in a post on the department's Facebook page.
Fish, who does not possess required prescription medication and may be suffering from a medical emergency, may be in the Oneida area with a 16-year-old boy, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Seymour Police Department at 920-833-2366 or anonymously through Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867.
Fish is described as Native American, 5-foot-5 and 105 pounds, with blue eyes, and long black/brown/blonde hair. She has tattoos on her right forearm (“WAPANOH” “MATAEMOH”) and left wrist (diamond black leaves), and three diamonds in her right ear. She was last seen wearing a green bomber jacket and blue and white Nike Air Jordan shoes.