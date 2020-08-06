Police looking for man involved in Middleton hit-and-run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Middleton police are searching for a man involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon that left one woman injured.

Officers responded to Lisa Lane near Parmenter Street at around 1:12 p.m. Thursday after a car traveling westbound on Lisa Lane hit a 64-year-old female pedestrian, Middleton Police Capt. Travis Kakuske said. She was hit in the roadway while walking her dog.

The woman was taken to UW Hospital where she is in stable condition.

The man driving the car was last seen fleeing west on Lisa Lane, Kakuske said. He is described as a white male in his 20s driving a four-door, hatchback-style gray car. The windshield on the driver's side of the car was damaged from the accident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information about the car is asked to contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300.

