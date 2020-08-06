You are the owner of this article.
Police looking for man involved in Middleton hit-and-run
Middleton police squad tight crop (copy)
Middleton Police Department

Middleton police are searching for a man involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon that left one woman injured. 

Officers responded to Lisa Lane near Parmenter Street at around 1:12 p.m. Thursday after a car traveling westbound on Lisa Lane hit a 64-year-old female pedestrian, Middleton Police Capt. Travis Kakuske said. She was hit in the roadway while walking her dog. 

The woman was taken to UW Hospital where she is in stable condition.

Middleton hit-and-run

Middleton police are looking for this car being driven by a white male in his 20s who was involved in a hit-and-run Thursday. 

The man driving the car was last seen fleeing west on Lisa Lane, Kakuske said. He is described as a white male in his 20s driving a four-door, hatchback-style gray car. The windshield on the driver's side of the car was damaged from the accident. 

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information about the car is asked to contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300.

