A 20-year-old man with a warrant out for his arrest for theft-related charges was found and arrested early Sunday morning after fleeing from Madison police.
Around 1:20 a.m., officers who were working Downtown saw the man on West Gorham Street and recognized him as a suspect with a warrant, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog.
When officers tried to arrest the man, he ran away, Koval said.
Madison police started a K9 track and found the man hiding in a dumpster, according to Koval.
The man was arrested and taken to jail on the charges from his warrant — theft, burglary, resisting and obstructing, and bail jumping — and on a new tentative charge of resisting/obstructing an officer.