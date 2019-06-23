Madison squad car very tight crop
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 20-year-old man with a warrant out for his arrest for theft-related charges was found and arrested early Sunday morning after fleeing from Madison police. 

Around 1:20 a.m., officers who were working Downtown saw the man on West Gorham Street and recognized him as a suspect with a warrant, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog. 

When officers tried to arrest the man, he ran away, Koval said. 

Madison police started a K9 track and found the man hiding in a dumpster, according to Koval. 

The man was arrested and taken to jail on the charges from his warrant ⁠— theft, burglary, resisting and obstructing, and bail jumping ⁠— and on a new tentative charge of resisting/obstructing an officer. 

Emily Hamer

