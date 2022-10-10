Police: Janesville woman who hit, killed child was driving without a license

A Janesville woman was driving without a license when she fatally struck a 9-year-old boy a few blocks from his Janesville elementary school late last month, Janesville police said.
It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
Police will recommend a felony charge of operating without a license causing death for Brenda Violante, 39,
after police say she struck and killed a child with her vehicle on Sept. 28, Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said. Charges had not been filed in Rock County Circuit Court as of Monday.
Violante, who has been cooperating with the investigation, told police she had not seen the boy walk into the street as she made a right turn from Prairie Avenue onto East Memorial Drive. Police allege Violante's vehicle had illegal window tint at the time of the incident, but there was no evidence she had been driving recklessly, the release said.
The child was taken to a hospital and later died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash, Sgt. Aaron Dammen said.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved inattentive driving.
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 21
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield right of way.
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 23
Top violation received: Listed as N/A. The second most common violation was tied, which involved running red lights or inattentive driving.
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
Number of crashes: 24
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Number of crashes: 30
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.