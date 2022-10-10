Police: Janesville woman who hit, killed child was driving without a license

A Janesville woman was driving without a license when she fatally struck a 9-year-old boy a few blocks from his Janesville elementary school late last month, Janesville police said.

Police will recommend a felony charge of operating without a license causing death for Brenda Violante, 39, after police say she struck and killed a child with her vehicle on Sept. 28, Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said. Charges had not been filed in Rock County Circuit Court as of Monday.

Violante, who has been cooperating with the investigation, told police she had not seen the boy walk into the street as she made a right turn from Prairie Avenue onto East Memorial Drive. Police allege Violante's vehicle had illegal window tint at the time of the incident, but there was no evidence she had been driving recklessly, the release said.

The child was taken to a hospital and later died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash, Sgt. Aaron Dammen said.