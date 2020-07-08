Police investigating town of Madison homicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A body found in the town of Madison Wednesday morning is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Officers responded to a reported deceased person at the intersection of Nygard Street and Crocus Circle around 6:31 a.m. Wednesday and found the body just off the road, Police Chief Scott Gregory said.

Gregory said no other details about the homicide will be released Wednesday, but more information will be released either Thursday or Friday.

Town of Madison police are investigating the homicide with the help of the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation and Crime Scene Response Unit along with the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

