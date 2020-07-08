You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police investigating town of Madison homicide
0 comments
alert top story

Police investigating town of Madison homicide

{{featured_button_text}}
Town of Madison Police
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal

A body found in the town of Madison Wednesday morning is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Officers responded to a reported deceased person at the intersection of Nygard Street and Crocus Circle around 6:31 a.m. Wednesday and found the body just off the road, Police Chief Scott Gregory said. 

Gregory said no other details about the homicide will be released Wednesday, but more information will be released either Thursday or Friday.  

Town of Madison police are investigating the homicide with the help of the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation and Crime Scene Response Unit along with the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics