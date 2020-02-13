Police investigating possible sharing of nude pictures of minors by Middleton High School students

Middleton police say they are investigating possible sharing of nude pictures of students under 18 years old by Middleton High School students.

Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said in a statement that police were notified Tuesday that Middleton High School students may have been involved in sharing nude pictures of minor students.

Geiszler said Middleton Police are working directly with the Middleton Cross Plains School District to identify students who may have been victimized or were involved in sharing the pictures.

No arrests have been made, Geiszler said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Middleton Police Department School Resource Officer at 608-829-9665.

