A 71-year-old Dane County Jail male inmate died Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities found the inmate, a Madison resident, unresponsive at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday and took him to UnityPoint Health-Meriter, where he died Sunday, said Dane County Sheriff's Sgt. Mark Schroeder.
The death doesn't appear to be suspicious, he said. Schroeder declined to identify the man because the death was still under investigation.
The inmate was in jail waiting for an initial court appearance. He was accused of battery, aggravated battery, endangering safety and disorderly conduct, Schroeder said.
In order to have outside agencies investigate the death, Middleton Police and Sun Prairie police departments are looking into the matter, he said.
Schroeder said the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on Sunday. That office will release the inmate's name and cause of death.