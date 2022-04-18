Police investigating burglary after person fixing window hears door slam in Far East Side building

Madison police said they are investigating a burglary Sunday night after a person fixing a window heard a door slam in a Far East Side building that was supposed to be empty.

Officers were sent to the 5600 block of Manufacturers Drive around 7 p.m. on Sunday after the real estate agent who was fixing the window heard the door slam inside the building that was supposed to be empty and unoccupied, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Lights were turned on in parts of the building and random items were found inside that were not previously there, Fryer said.

The building was cleared and no one was found, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

