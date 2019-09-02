Lodi police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating three burglaries in Lodi early Sunday morning that happened when residents were sleeping.
The burglars used garage door openers stolen out of unlocked vehicles outside the homes to gain access to the garages, Lodi police said in a statement.
The burglars were able to get into the homes in two of the cases, but the door from the garage to the home was locked in the third case, police reported.
Anyone with information about the crimes or any other crime, is asked to call Lodi police at 608-592-5401, or Crime Stoppers at 800-293-8477.