Police investigating 2 shots fired incidents in Madison, 1 in Fitchburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police are investigating two shots fired incidents in Madison and one in Fitchburg on Wednesday, with a motel damaged in one incident and car crashes in another.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

At about 5:30 a.m., it was discovered that the Aloha Inn, 3177 E. Washington Ave., had been hit by a bullet following reports of a volley of gunshots being heard near the motel, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A bullet fragment was recovered and the damage to the East Side motel was minor, DeSpain said.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Gene Parks Place on the Southwest Side on reports of several gunshots being heard, DeSpain said in a separate statement.

Police found some shell casings in the street, but property damage and no injuries were reported, DeSpain said.

In Fitchburg about 3:50 p.m. police were called to an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Anton Drive on reports of shots fired, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.