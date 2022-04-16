Police investigating 2 armed robberies within hours near UW-Madison's campus

Madison police are investigating two armed robberies that happened within hours of each other Friday night near UW-Madison's campus.

In both cases, the robber was armed with a gun, according to UW-Madison police. No arrests had been made as of late Friday night, Madison police said.

The first armed robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. at the McDonald's at 1102 Regent Street, according to Madison police. The second was around 8:50 p.m. at the Walgreens at 311 East Campus Mall.

It's unclear whether the robberies are related.

Madison police declined to specify what, if anything, was stolen from the businesses.

No injuries were reported in either robbery, Madison police said.

UW-Madison police were asking the public to avoid the area of Dayton Street and South Mills Street around 5:40 p.m. as officers searched for the McDonald's robber, who police said had a gun.

The robber was seen around 5:50 p.m. heading east on Dayton Street riding a bike with red wheels, UW-Madison police said. He was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

By 6:16 p.m., UW-Madison police said officers believed the suspect left the area, and the scene was all clear.

Shortly before 9 p.m., UW-Madison police said a man with a black ski mask, glasses and a long blue jacket had committed an armed robbery with a gun on East Campus Mall. The public was again asked to avoid the area as the robber fled along West Johnson Street.

By 9:50 p.m., UW-Madison police gave the all clear for students because the robber had left the area.

Madison police are asking anyone with information about the robberies to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.