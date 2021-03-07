Police investigate three separate reports of shots fired

Madison police and the Dane County Sheriffs Office responded to three different reports of shots fired on Madison's South and Southwest sides, as well as outside of a nightclub in the town of Bristol Saturday night.

Madison police responded to reports of shots fired and an unknown vehicles fleeing on the 2900 block of Turbot Drive at around 11:40 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers arrived to find shell casings in the driveway of a residence but no damage or injuries were reported in connection to the incident, Madison Police Sgt. Kurt Wege said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dane County sheriff's deputies responded to Club Bristol at around 2:13 a.m. following a report of gunshots outside of the club, from a local resident who heard a vehicle speeding away from the scene.

Officers arrived at Club Bristol and found multiple shell casings in the road but were unable to locate a suspect or victim, Dane County Sheriffs Office Lt. Jessamy Torres said in a statement. The investigation is ongoing.

Madison police responded to another report of gunshots on the 5900 block of Schroeder Road just after 4 a.m. Shell casings were recovered, but no injuries or damage were reported in connection to the incident, Wege said.