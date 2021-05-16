Police investigate shooting in Beloit, one shot

A 24-year-old man arrived at a Beloit hospital early Sunday morning seeking treatment for a gunshot wound after police were called to investigate shots fired.
Police were called to the 400 block of Harrison Avenue in Beloit at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning on reports of shots fired, where they found several damaged vehicles, according to a post on the City of Beloit Police Department Facebook page.
A short time later, a man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the post.
An investigation is ongoing.