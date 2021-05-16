 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate shooting in Beloit, one shot
alert top story

Police investigate shooting in Beloit, one shot

A 24-year-old man arrived at a Beloit hospital early Sunday morning seeking treatment for a gunshot wound after police were called to investigate shots fired. 

Police were called to the 400 block of Harrison Avenue in Beloit at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning on reports of shots fired, where they found several damaged vehicles, according to a post on the City of Beloit Police Department Facebook page. 

A short time later, a man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the post. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Tips for pickpocket prevention

 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics