Police: Intoxicated driver attempted to flee twice after hit-and-run crash

A village of Oregon man attempted to evade Fitchburg police twice Saturday after being involved in a hit-and-run crash on Nesbitt Road earlier in the day, Fitchburg police said.

Alexander J. Sandoval, 34, was arrested for the hit and run, attempting to elude police, resisting and obstruction, and fourth-offense operating while intoxicated after he fled the crash in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road and then returned to the scene at around 5 p.m. while police were investigating, according to a news release.

Police attempted to pull Sandoval over but he fled, and a Dane County Sheriff's deputy later used a tire-deflation device to stop him, police said.

Sandoval then abandoned his vehicle and ran into a nearby field where he was surrounded by police and arrested, police said.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

