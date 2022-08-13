Police in Wisconsin killed 143 people since 2013, lower than national rate

Over the past decade, law enforcement officers in Wisconsin have killed fewer people per capita than the national average and in two-thirds of the states. But some agencies, including the sheriff’s departments in Marinette and Walworth counties, have killed people at much higher rates.

“Police shootings — especially fatal ones — are statistically rare events,” Meghan Stroshine, an associate professor of criminology and law studies at Marquette University who studies law enforcement and use of force, said in an email.

Since 2013, law enforcement officers in Wisconsin have killed at least 143 people, according to a database from Mapping Police Violence, which tracks killings by police based on reports in the news media. The project began collecting the data in 2013.

The FBI also maintains a national database of use-of-force incidents by law enforcement, but reporting is not mandatory, so many agencies do not report and the data are incomplete, Stroshine said.

Among people killed by police in Wisconsin, about 27% were Black, although Black residents make up just 6.2% of Wisconsin’s population, according to data Mapping Police Violence prepared for The Badger Project. All but four of the 143 killed were men.

Most have been deemed justified by an outside agency or a district attorney, according to the cases tracked by Mapping Police Violence. Law enforcement said the victims were armed in more than 75% of the deaths.

State ranks 36th

Nationally, law enforcement killed about 3.3 people for every million per year from 2013 through 2021, according to Mapping Police Violence. The annual average of police killings in Wisconsin in the same time frame is about 2.7 per million inhabitants, putting the state 36th out of the 50 states.

Nationally, police kill about 1,100 people per year, mostly from shootings, according to Mapping Police Violence and a similar database maintained by The Washington Post.

Jim Palmer, head of the Wisconsin Police Professional Association, the largest police union in the state, said he was not surprised Wisconsin is in the bottom third of per capita killings by police.

“The training that officers receive in Wisconsin is ahead of our peers nationally,” he said.

Palmer pointed to the scenario-based training all law enforcement cadets now receive at the academy. In 2016, the state increased the amount of this training from at least 60 hours to approximately 110 hours, said Stephanie Pederson, an educational consultant at the state Department of Justice.

Palmer also noted that in 2014, Wisconsin became the first state in the country to mandate that an outside law enforcement agency conduct investigations of officer-related deaths. The bill had been pushed by Michael Bell Sr., whose son was killed by Kenosha police during a traffic stop in 2004.

And since 2020, the Wisconsin Department of Justice has collected data on use-of-force incidents from law enforcement agencies, and recently launched a database for public use.

Why it happens

There are “only two situations where deadly force is acceptable or allowable,” said Christopher Herrmann, an assistant professor of law and police science at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “If the officer feels like their life, or someone else’s life, is threatened.”

Fatal shootings by law enforcement tend to have several things in common, Stroshine said. The majority involve male victims who are armed and have a drug addiction or a mental health issue, she said.

And use-of-force policies can differ greatly across agencies, Stroshine noted.

Patrick Solar, an associate professor of criminal justice at UW-Platteville and a former police chief, said some law enforcement agencies focus more on law and order, while others are more concerned with reducing police violence.

He said that the question in every incident is, were there alternatives that could have saved a life?

“Some officers are not aware of those alternatives,” he said. “It’s not a part of their training, it’s not a part of their culture.”

Larger cities

Unsurprisingly, the three biggest cities in Wisconsin have seen the most killings by law enforcement, according to Mapping Police Violence.

Milwaukee police have killed 23 people since 2013, or 4.3 per million per year. Madison police have killed seven people in the same time frame, or about 3 per million per year, while Green Bay police have killed six, or 6.4 per million per year.

Some cases involve incidents in which there was little question about the need for use of force. Bruce Pofahl, one of the people killed in 2021 by Green Bay police, had just shot three people, killing two of them, at a hotel connected to the Oneida Casino.

In a 2019 case, Javier Francisco Garcia-Mendez died after Green Bay police tasered and handcuffed him following reports that he was pounding on doors and chasing people. He was unarmed, but had bitten a woman, police said.

Marinette County

Marinette County sheriff’s deputies have shot and killed five people since 2013, a high number of officer-involved deaths for a county of only 42,000 people at 13.2 per million per year.

Two of those victims had just shot and killed another person, and all five were armed with a gun, the sheriff’s department said.

“I think it’s just been a cruel twist of fate to our agency,” Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve said. “I think that the circumstances presented themselves, and our people were in harm’s way, and that was the end result.”

Deputy Jesse Parker fired his weapon in three of the killings, and Deputy Steve Schmidt in two.

“We’re a small department,” Sauve said. “Those two particular officers are also part of our special response team. In a couple of those, they were there in that role.”

Walworth County

Similarly, deputies from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department have shot and killed five people in the last decade.

One was incarcerated at the county jail. Deputy Richard Lagle shot 18-year-old Alfredo Emilio Villarreal, saying the man had attacked him and was trying to escape while at the hospital. In another case, Kris Kristl aimed a BB gun at a county deputy and an Elkhorn police officer, law enforcement said.

In an email, Undersheriff Dave Gerber noted that in each case, officers’ use of force was deemed to be “a reasonable exercise of self-defense and/or the defense of others pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes.”

Two of the victims were driving vehicles when they were shot and killed. Gerber said in both situations, the deputy was unable to get out of the way. Law enforcement are generally trained to approach vehicles from the rear or side to avoid standing in its path, experts say. However, said Gerber, “A vehicle about to strike them is an imminent danger of death or great bodily harm.”

Some law enforcement agencies have restricted the practice of firing at a moving vehicle, because shooting the driver doesn’t always stop the vehicle and could make the situation worse.

But, Stroshine said, “there may be situations when an officer reasonably believes there is no other alternative or the vehicle has taken aim at the officer or others.” She cited the 2021 case of Waukesha police who shot at Darrell Brooks as he barreled through the city’s Christmas parade, killing six and wounding more than 60 others with his SUV.

Waukesha police

Waukesha police officers have killed four people in the past decade.

Two of the victims were armed with guns and one had a knife, the department said. The fourth, an unarmed man who police said had hit his girlfriend and resisted arrest, was Tased multiple times and kicked by police and later died in custody.

Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann noted that independent reviews concluded that all the killings were justified.

“It is tragic,” he said. “We don’t want deadly force encounters.”

The family of one of the armed men, Randy Ashland, filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit in 2020 against the Waukesha department and the two police officers who shot him, claiming Ashland was holding a gun by the barrel and wasn’t pointed at officers.

The department sometimes uses a county-employed crisis counselor, and plans to embed another at the city level are in motion, Baumann said.

Marathon County

Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office have shot and killed four people in the past decade. The sheriff’s office said all four were armed, three had fired at people, two had shot officers and one had killed Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland and three others.

Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks noted that law enforcement made “many efforts in each event to negotiate a peaceful resolution in these incidents.”

Detective Brandon Stroik, a military sniper, was a shooter in two of the four, including one man who was holding another hostage at gunpoint, the department said.

As a first responder, Stroik “responded to the active incident, placing himself in harm’s way, which is what we would expect him to do,” Parks said.

New approaches

Because mental health disorders can be a large part of modern policing, and often an issue in police killings, some local governments and law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are trying different strategies to lower the chance of a fatal encounter.

The city of Madison and its police department have been leaders in this area, experts say. The police department has deployed mental health workers since 2004, a practice other agencies have followed. The city also pioneered the use of teams of EMTs and mental health professionals to take some pressure off police as well as those in need.

And in September, Milwaukee County will open a mental health emergency center in the city’s downtown, where police can bring people in crisis, said Edward Fallone, a Marquette University law professor who chairs the citizen board of the Milwaukee Police and Fire Commission.

Some experts credit virtual reality scenario-based training with helping officers make good decisions in tight situations.

In addition to their training at the academy, officers in Wisconsin must complete 24 hours of continuing education annually, DOJ’s Pederson said. But they can always do more. Waukesha police officers complete at least 60 hours annually on a variety of topics, Baumann said.

Said Solar, the UW-Platteville professor, “The fact is the more of that kind of training you get, the less reactionary you’re going to be, the less fearful you’re going to be and the more confident you’re going to be.”